JC Prabhakar Reddy to be released today

Kadapa: Former TDP MLA of Tadipatri, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kadapa central prison will be released on Thursday.

The SC, SC atrocities special court in Anantapur granted him bail on a petition moved by his lawyers on Wednesday.

Prabhakar Reddy was arrested 24 hours after being released for allegedly insulting a Dalit police officer during a procession taken out by his supporters after his release earlier.

SC, ST atrocities special court sent him in remand for 14 days following which he was shifted to Kadapa central prison on August 17 where he was tested positive for Covid-19.