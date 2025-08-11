Jeevakona gets police outpost to rein in rising illegal activities

Tirupati: The long-pending demand for a police outpost in the Jeevakona area was finally met on Sunday, with the facility formally inaugurated by Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu and District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju.

Home to six divisions and a population of around 45,000, Jeevakona is a prominent locality in the city. However, it has also gained notoriety for illegal activities, prompting residents to push for a dedicated police presence.

Speaking at the inauguration, MLA Srinivasulu said the demand had intensified over the past five years following a sharp rise in anti-social behaviour. He described Jeevakona as the ‘lifeline of Tirupati’ but noted that many migrants settling there for livelihoods had been joined by a few indulging in drug peddling and other unlawful acts, damaging the locality’s reputation. “During elections, locals sought this facility. With the formation of the NDA coalition government, we have honoured that promise,” he said.

SP Harshavardhan Raju said the outpost was established in collaboration with the Forest Department, with active support from DFO Vivek. As part of enhanced security measures, 125 CCTV cameras have already been installed, and plans are underway to deploy drone surveillance and increase foot patrols.

These measures aim to curb drug use, public alcohol consumption, roadside parties, unauthorised photo shoots, and illegal bike racing. “Only a few are tarnishing Jeevakona’s image. Police will act swiftly against offenders, but public cooperation is vital,” the SP urged.

DFO Vivek welcomed the move, calling it a timely step for community safety. Additional SP K Ravi Manoharachari, DSP M Bhaktavatsalam, Alipiri CI Ram Kishore, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, AP Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Corporator Anna Anitha, and other dignitaries were present.