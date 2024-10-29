Jethwani case: Setback to Vidyasagar in High Court

Vijayawada: Kukkala Vidyasagar, prime accused in the film actress Kadambari Jethwani’s arrest and torture case, received a setback in AP High Court here on Monday.

It may be recalled that he filed a petition in the High Court seeking to strike down the orders of the lower court, which sent him to the judicial remand.

The High Court turned down the petition filed by Vidyasagar and refused to interfere in the case.

It may be noted that Vidyasagar is the main accused in the arrest of the film actor case. Based on the complaint lodged by Vidyasagar that Jethwani had blackmailed and harassed him, the Ibrahimpatnam police arrested her and her family and sent them to judicial remand.

After the defeat of YSRCP in the elections, the actress met the police officials in Vijayawada and home minister V Anitha stating that she was falsely implicated in the case and sent to judicial remand.

She later lodged a complaint with Ibrahimpatnam police alleging that Vidyasagar was responsible for her arrest and torture and asked the police officials to take action against him. Subsequently, he was arrested in Dehradun and brought back to Vijayawada one month ago. The local court sent him to judicial remand. He moved the AP High Court and sought dismissal of the orders of the lower court in Vijayawada. But, the AP High Court struck down the petition.