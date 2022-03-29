JNTU-GV gets ISO recognition

Vizianagaram: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Gurajada Vizianagaram ((JNTU-GV) got the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, 50001:2018 and Gender Sensitisation certificates. Two professors were also recognised as Lead Auditors for their outstanding services in their fields. Prof G Swami Naidu, registrar of the university, said that these certificates were awarded by Hym International Certifications Private Limited, Hyderabad, in recognition of the continuous efforts by the university in maintaining standards and quality in teaching and other day-to-day activities.

The university went through a rigorous auditing early this month, to evaluate the organisation's eligibility for the said ISO certificates. ISO 9001 certificate is conferred on the university acknowledging its teaching-learning standards, digitization efforts, file management in offices, transparency in examinations and other quality improvement initiatives in its key sections. ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certificates showcase the university's efforts in green and energy management initiatives.

A special Gender Sensitisation Audit certificate is awarded to the university in recognition of its equal opportunity and women empowerment initiatives across management and workforce. Prof Swami Naidu and Prof. G Jaya Suma were recognised as Lead Auditors by ISO. Prof. Swami Naidu received these certificates at Vijayawada from Alapati Sivayya, managing director of Hym International Certifications Private Limited in the presence of Prof K Hemachandra Reddy chairman, AP State Council for Higher Education.

Prof. Hemachandra Reddy also lauded the efforts and initiatives launched by the registrar of JNTU-GV.