JNTUA marching towards academic excellence, says VC Srinivas Kumar

Anantapur: Academic excellence and infrastructure development are the key priorities of JNTUA, stated its VC Srinivas Kumar. The vice-chancellor now at the fag end of his tenure stated that it was no cake walk for him to stand up to political and community elements demands and do justice to his calling as an academician.

Speaking to The Hans India, Srinivas Kumar stated that the JNTU was ranked as the 18th out of 23 top technical universities in the country, in terms of academic excellence, infrastructure development, placements, diversity and student out-reach programmes.

After realising the university was weak in faculty strength, initiative was taken to recruit faculty positions of 9 professors and implementation of CAS for the faculty and promotions to staff strictly following UGC guidelines. Also, 15,000 members of various industrial firms including Kia Motors were trained by the Skill Development Centre being run by JNTUA.

Funding sources were tapped by the vice-chancellor from institutions to boost academic excellence including MSME for establishing IPR facilitation centre, Food Testing Laboratory in JNTU Kalikiri sponsored by Ministry of Food Processing Industries and UGC and AICTE for broadening the knowledge spectrum.

Innovative procedures for online examination and evaluation system were developed apart from online coaching for GATE and GPAT to aspirants in AP state.As part of development initiatives of JNTU post bifurcation, new academic and administrative buildings worth Rs 125 crore and works worth Rs 80 crore for hostel and MBA blocks in the pipeline.

Centralised Computer Centre is also strengthened to facilitate campus wide networking. Also a 1.5 MW solar energy panels were installed to generate solar power to cater to the total university requirements. University-Industry interface was also established by working closely with industries Kia including TCS Hyderabad and Efftronics Limited.

As part of green initiatives, more than 5,000 trees were planted in the campus. A software development centre was also established for development of required software for the university and its constituent colleges. Replying to a question, he said that further boosting of faculty strength is the key requirement for introducing new courses.

Organising of VCs conclave by the university with 70 VCs participating recently was the feather in the cap of the university with AICTE, NBA, NAAC, UGC and other premier national institutions participating.

Asked if he is being considered for a second tenure, Sreenivas Kumar replied that he never aspired for the VC position and that he was an out and out academician. He did not believe in asking for favors.