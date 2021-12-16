  • Menu
JNTUA VC inaugurates 'Fit JNTUA 4K Run'

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof J Ranga Janardhana inaugurating the Fit JNTUA 4K Run to mark the 75th anniversary of engineering college in Anantapur on Wednesday
Highlights

Anantapur: JNTUA College of Engineering organised 'Fit JNTUA 4K Run' to mark the 75th anniversary celebrations on Wednesday.

The 4K Run was organised from Subhash Road in Clock Tower to the College. The alumini and former Vice-Chancellor Prof Y Venkata Rami Reddy participated in the run, stated that the college produced so many eminent personalities, who are spread all over the World.

He stressed on the need to enhance the glory of the oldest and prestigious institution.

Vice-Chancellor Prof J Ranga Janarhdana inaugurated the run. Students, alumini and sponsors of the run participated.

