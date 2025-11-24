  1. Home
JNTU–Gurajada University recognises Mathematics Research Centre at SITAM

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 11:06 AM IST
Vizianagaram: The Department of Mathematics at SITAM College, Gajularega, has been recognised as an authorised research centre by JNTU–Gurajada University, Vizianagaram. This prestigious recognition stands as a testament to the department’s sustained research initiatives, academic commitment and growing contributions to the field of mathematics. The official recognition orders were presented to VG Prasuna, dean (R&D), of the institution, by Prof VV Subbarao, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU–GV, in the presence of G. Swami Naidu, director (Research) of the university. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor expressed confidence that the mathematics faculty and students of the institution will leverage this opportunity to produce meaningful, impactful research, particularly in emerging domains such as engineering applications and AI-driven mathematical algorithms. He noted that the recognition reflects SITAM’s growing research culture and its readiness to contribute to India’s knowledge ecosystem.

Director of the institution Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Principal DV Rama Murthy congratulated the mathematics department faculty for achieving the significant milestone.

