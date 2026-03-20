Job calendar reflects govt’s commitment to youth: Anitha

Vijayawada: Stating that the government is making determined efforts to fill job vacancies in a phased manner, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that the latest job calendar reflects a strong commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of unemployed youth.

In a statement on Thursday, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and education minister Nara Lokesh for releasing a job calendar with 10,060 posts, as promised. The minister noted that giving priority to filling vacancies in the education and police departments in the latest job calendar is a welcome and positive development.

Anitha said the government is honouring the assurances given during the Yuva Galam padayatra, especially by minister Lokesh, by taking concrete steps towards employment generation. She stated that announcing a ‘festival of jobs’ every Ugadi reflects the sincerity and commitment of a people-centric government.

Emphasising transparency and accountability in recruitment, she said that the leadership is working towards shaping the future of the state by providing fair job opportunities to the youth. On the occasion, the home minister extended Ugadi greetings to unemployed youth across the state and expressed confidence that the new employment initiatives would help fulfil their dreams and aspirations.