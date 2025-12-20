Job calendar to be released in Jan

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Friday said the government would release a job calendar in January as part of its plan to provide 20 lakh jobs over five years. He said youth must actively enter politics to bring positive change in society.

Responding to a question from a student named Kishore on the release of the job calendar, Lokesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working with the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and that achieving the Swarna Andhra Vision required large-scale job and livelihood creation.

“We recently laid the foundation stone for a Cognizant facility, which will generate 25,000 jobs. A Google data centre is coming, and a Reliance data centre is also on the way. We will provide 20 lakh jobs in the government and private sectors in five years. Despite facing 150 cases, we completed the DSC process in 150 days and provided jobs to 16,000 candidates. We also appointed 6,000 constables,” he said. Lokesh called upon students to set high goals in life and work relentlessly to achieve them. He was interacting with students at a programme titled Hello Lokesh at the Government Arts College, Rajamahendravaram. English lecturer Noojilla Srinivas moderated the session. Lokesh’s responses to questions from students and faculty drew attention.