Job fair for polytechnic students on Feb 25, 26

Vijayawada: Technical education commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said here on Thursday that a job fair will be organised for the polytechnic students at the Ilapuram Convention Centre here on February 25 and 26.

Addressing the media, the commissioner said that one hundred engineering trainees will be hired by Medha Servo Drives, which provides rail transport services with a package of Rs 3 lakh. The technical education department is taking steps to provide immediate employment opportunities to the diploma students.

Nagarani stated that Medha Servo Drives had already given 31 job opportunities with industrial training with a package of Rs 3 lakh last December. She said that as a result of the continuous efforts of the technical education department, the institution has once again agreed to provide an opportunity to diploma students as engineering trainees.

The students who have passed in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering and Instrumentation branches in 2022 can directly attend the walk-in interviews. She said that officials from the technical education department will also be available during the interviews for the convenience of the students. Interested candidates may contact the officials concerned on 9346207421 and 6309953362 for more details.

The commissioner also said that the organisation came forward to conduct these interviews in the context of a visit to Medha Servo Drives, a leading organisation in the country, by a team of officials from the technical education department and requested them to provide opportunities to the polytechnic students of the state.