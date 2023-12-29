Job Mela 2023 sees a huge participation

Visakhapatnam: A two-day ‘Job Mela 2023’ began on Thursday at Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Cherukupally, Tagarapuvalsa. As many as 1,800 students registered and 36 companies participated on the day one of the job fair.

Organised by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and Avanthi Group of Colleges, the inaugural session saw an encouraging response from students.

YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy appreciated the efforts of the APSSDC and Avanthi Group of Colleges for organising the job fair and uplifting candidates belonging to various sections of society by providing employment opportunities. Bheemli MLA and chairman of Avanthi Group of Colleges Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao informed that the event aimed at empowering students with employment opportunities. “The YSRCP government has provided 6 lakh employment opportunities to the unemployed youth in the past four-and-a-half years.” the MLA said.

District YSRCP president Kola Guruvulu applauded the management for the opportunity given to aspirants. Zonal Development Commissioner, VSEZ M. Srinivas, district officer, APSSDC K Sai Krishna Chaitanya Reddy exhorted the students to avail the platform and stride forward in their career.

Director of Avanthi Group of colleges Chandra Sekhar, college faculty and others were present.