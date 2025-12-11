Job mela tomorrow

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector DK Balaji said that a job mela would be organised at SSR Degree College in Machilipatnam on December 12, under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

The programme would begin at 9 am, aiming to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth in the district, he said. In connection with this, the collector released the job mela poster at his chamber on the Collectorate premises in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. He appealed to eligible youth to participate and benefit from the recruitment drive. Major companies such as Deccan Fine Chemicals, Joyalukkas Jewellery, Axis Bank, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, NS Instruments, Colgate-Palmolive Ltd, Gold Prince Jewel Industry, Reliance Digital, Better Castings, Just Dial Limited, Apollo Pharmacy, Mohan Spintex, and Amara Raja Group would take part.

He said candidates aged 18 to 35 years with qualifications ranging from 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Degree to Pharmacy are eligible. Selected candidates would receive good salaries and employee benefits, he said. Spot interviews would be conducted during the Job Mela. Krishna District Employment Officer D Victor Babu and Skill Development Officer Dr P Naresh Kumar informed that interested candidates must register at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration. Also, they asked them to attend with their resume, Aadhaar, PAN, and photocopies of certificates.For details, candidates may contact 9966489796, 6300618985, 9989519495, they added.