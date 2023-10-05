Jogi Ramesh flays Pawan Kalyan, says people won't believe him

Andhra Pradesh Minister Jogi Ramesh has criticized Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, stating that the alliance between TDP and Janasena is like a virus and that a meeting between Chandrababu and Pawan is poisonous. Recalling that people have lost faith in Pawan and defeated him in two places, Minister Jogi Ramesh said that he will face the same fate in the next election and opined the he make a film with Pawan after 2024 saying that Pawan will be limited to films after the elections.

Minister Jogi Ramesh also criticized Pawan for his recent visit to Pedana, accusing him of trying to gain attention. He mentioned that Pawan's dialogues during the visit created a sense of tension and that people were disappointed by the lack of substance in his speech.

Jogi Ramesh claimed that even if TDP and Janasena come together, they are unable to gather a significant number of supporters.

Jogi Ramesh has demanded an apology from Pawan Kalyan for accusing the people of Pedana of being peace-loving. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan had arrested and tortured 30 individuals in Pedana under the pretext of piracy related to the movie Daredi.

Furthermore, Jogi Ramesh stated that the Kapu community, to which Pawan Kalyan belongs, cannot be bought or influenced like Pawan himself and asserted that people in the state would not believe Pawan.