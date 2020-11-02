Join hands in building new AP: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has called upon the people to join hands in building a new Andhra Pradesh and create a history by developing it on all fronts.

Participating as chief guest in the State Formation Day celebrations at the Collectorate on Sunday, he unfurled the tricolour and received the Guard of Honour from the police personnel.

Addressing the gathering at Sunaina Auditorium, Buggana said since a year the State Dormation Day was being celebrated on a grand manner. With the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu, the Telugu speaking people have got a separate state, he said and added Andhra Pradesh was the first state to be formed in 1953 on linguistic basis in the Independent India.

He said that Kurnool was made the first capital of the newly formed Andhra Pradesh state on November 1, 1953 but on November 1, 1956 it has been transformed into a full-fledged Andhra Pradesh. "Potti Sreeramulu has left his indelible mark in the minds and hearts of Telugu speaking people. We all should not forget the sacrifices of a great leader. Inspired by the deeds of great leader, we all should join hands in developing the newly formed state," said Buggana.

He said that Andhra Pradesh was again separated from Telangana on 2nd June, 2014 and formed a new state with 13 districts. The newly formed state was making rapid strides in development under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, added the finance minister.

District collector G Veera Pandiyan said on the occasion of the State Formation Day everyone should pledge that we will strive to build a better Andhra Pradesh. To render better services to the people, the government has brought village and ward secretariat system, he said. Several welfare schemes have been launched by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, stated the collector. Later, the minister accompanied with the collector and MLAs felicitated Venkamma, the wife of freedom fighter Sudhakar, with a memento and shawl.

Prior to addressing the occasion, the minister, collector and MLAs of Kurnool and Panyam have garlanded the portrait of Potti Sriramulu and paid rich floral tributes to him. The cultural programmes of the school children have enthralled the audience.