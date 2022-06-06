Join hands to save environment from pollution: Mayor B Y Ramaiah

Kurnool : Mayor B Y Ramaiah has called upon the people to join hands to save the environment from pollution by planting saplings.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, he along with Commissioner A Bhargav Tej, MLAs of Panyam and Kurnool, Katasani Rambhupala Reddy and M A Hafeez Khan participated in saplings plantation drive at 19th ward in Kurnool on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said it is the responsibility of every citizen to save and protect the nature by planting the saplings. Everyone should plant at least one sapling in their surroundings, he said and added 50,000 saplings have been planted last year on July 8.

Every planted sapling was taken due care for its growth, said Ramaiah. Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy said that without oxygen, human existence was impossible.

To live a healthy life and to give a healthy society to the upcoming generations, we need to start planting the saplings from this day, he said. Commissioner A Bhargav Tej said that due to axing of trees, we are not getting abundant rains.

Trees protect the soil from erosion, gives us shade and oxygen, he said. He called upon the people and officials to plant more saplings in their houses, offices and other vacant places.

Later the Mayor, Commissioner, MLAs and other officials planted saplings.