Joint Collector reviews arrangements

Anantapur: The district administration will organise the Gooty Fort Festival on March 14 and 15, and officials have been directed to make comprehensive arrangements to conduct the celebrations on a grand scale, said Joint Collector C Vishnucharan.

Chairing a coordination meeting with officials of various departments at the Mini Conference Hall in the Anantapur Collectorate on Tuesday, the Joint Collector stated that the State government has decided to hold the two-day festival at the football ground in Gooty town. He instructed officials to work in coordination and ensure the successful conduct of the event.

Vishnucharan said several committees have been constituted for the festival, including Infrastructure, Protocol, Reception and Accommodation, Publicity, Stage Management, Cultural Programmes, Exhibition Stalls, Events, Fort Committee, Food Committee, Mementos Committee, Sanitation and Drinking Water Supply, Public Mobilisation, Transportation, School Competitions, Safety and Security, Parking, and Medical Camps.

Officials were asked to take responsibility within their respective departments and implement necessary measures to enhance the district’s reputation through the festival. He directed departments to ensure mobile toilets, drinking water facilities, uninterrupted power supply, sanitation and road cleanliness, and wide publicity.

Arrangements for cultural programmes, departmental exhibition stalls, VIP protocol management, security arrangements, parking facilities, and medical camps must also be made, he added.

District Revenue Officer A Malola, District Tourism Officer Jayakumar Babu, Guntakal RDO RBSK Srinivas, Guntakal DSP Srinivas, District Agriculture Officer M Ravi, officials from various departments, and other district and mandal-level officers attended the meeting.