Joint Secy commends Kendriya Vidyalaya for following PM Shri objectives

Kurnool: Dr. Ishitha Ganguli Tripathy, Joint Secretary, Government of India, conducted a review inspection of PM SHRI Schools at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kurnool as part of the nationwide assessment of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India initiative on Tuesday. The visit aimed at evaluating the effective implementation of academic, infrastructural, and co-curricular components envisaged under the PM SHRI framework.

During the inspection, Dr. Tripathy reviewed key facilities including science laboratories, computer labs, the library, and the Innovation and Skill Development Centre. She also examined the digital infrastructure and recent upgrades provided under the scheme. A primary section demonstration class, conducted using an interactive panel, drew special appreciation for showcasing technology-enabled teaching, student participation, and activity-based learning aligned with modern pedagogical practices.

Addressing students and staff, Dr. Tripathy commended the school for translating the objectives of the PM SHRI initiative into classroom practice and encouraged students to embrace experiential and skill-oriented learning.

Principal Payal Priyadarshani highlighted the holistic focus of the scheme, citing support from the Government of India in strengthening infrastructure, introducing interactive learning tools, organising exposure visits, and conducting self-defence training. The programme, attended by senior education officials and academicians, concluded with appreciation for the institution’s commitment to quality education, innovation, and all-round student development under the PM SHRI vision.