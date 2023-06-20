Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao announces Jai Telugu party in AP

Tollywood film lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao has announced a new political party with the name 'Jai Telugu Party. He said that he is setting up a special political platform with the aim of bringing awareness to the political leaders and people to protect the Telugu language and culture.



Stating that Andhra Pradesh has suffered a lot in two Telugu states with the loss of value of the Telugu language and culture, he said that politicians and people should work to restore the values.



He said that he has also designed a flag with five colors a Blucolorur resembling er, green for agriculture, red for hard work, yellow for glory, and white for clean water resources.

He said that five great people worked hard and sacrificed for the Telugu language and stated that his flag contains legendary leaders Gidugu Rammurthy Naidu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu, Potti Sriramulu, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, former Chief Minister NTR photos.