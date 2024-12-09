Journalists Allegedly Attacked by Mohan Babu's Security in Tirupati

Tirupati : Outside of Sri Vidyaniketan University, security personnel allegedly attacked media representatives with rods and sticks. The attack reportedly took place on the university premises when the media personnel were covering an event. Two media representatives have accused Mohan Babu's security team, which included bouncers, of assaulting them during the scuffle.

The journalists were left injured, and the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of the media in the region. The allegations suggest that the security personnel acted in a violent manner, preventing the media from carrying out their professional duties. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, but the incident has sparked outrage among the local press and citizens, demanding immediate action and accountability. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter, but the media community has expressed their outrage over the growing hostility towards journalists.