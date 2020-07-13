Journalists undergo Covid tests in Tirupati

Tirupati: Following the death of a senior video journalist working in a Telugu news channel in Tirupati on Sunday due to Covid, the district I &PR officials has organised testing to the scribes on Monday. The journalists have expressed fears about their own position following their colleague's sudden demise. The District Public Relations Officer S Padmaja took up the matter immediately to the district Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah and other officials and expressed the need to immediately conduct Covid tests to all the journalists working in Tirupati.

The higher officials responded positively and made all arrangements to collect nasopharyngeal swabs from the working journalists in the city. The mobile swab collection vehicle was sent to TTD's Madhavam rest house premises for the purpose. Several video and camera journalists have given their swabs for testing on the initial day. Divisional PRO B Vijayasimha Reddy coordinated the arrangements with the local press club committee.