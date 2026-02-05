JSP alleges irregularities in Tirumala Laddu preparation, demands probe

Jana Sena Party leaders slammed the YSRCP for falsely claiming a ‘clean chit’ in the Tirumala laddu adulteration case, pointing out that no court or agency has cleared them of wrongdoing.

Party leaders installed a large flex banner highlighting the Tirumala laddu controversy and distributed authentic laddus from Tirumala to devotees.

Speaking at a public awareness programme at Gandhi Bomma Center here on Wednesday, party district general secretary Gunukula Kishore strongly criticised the YSRCP over allegations in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam. He claimed that instead of pure cow ghee, palm oil and chemicals were used, resulting in corruption amounting to Rs 233 crore. He accused those managing temple affairs of lacking faith and responsibility, which violated devotees’ trust, and said YSRCP leaders were trying to divert and mislead public opinion.

Kishore emphasised that JSP, led by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, would continue fighting for truth and dharma. He demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the guilty. “This is not merely an administrative lapse; it is an attack on faith,” he declared. Highlighting the spiritual significance of Tirumala temple as a sacred symbol for millions—not just a government institution—he insisted laddu prasadam must be made only with cow ghee, a demand rooted in religious tradition, not politics.

He questioned why individuals lacking devotion, accountability, or reverence for Lord Venkateswara were given key roles in temple committees, calling it the ‘real mistake’ behind the issue. Temple administration, he argued, should prioritise devotion, tradition, and moral responsibility over misuse of power. “This is not a political allegation. It is a justified question raised on behalf of devotees,” he concluded.