JSP corporator UEGES to GVMC implement court orders

Visakhapatnam: Based on the orders given by High Court directing P Neha Reddy, daughter of former MP V Vijayasai Reddy, and Avyaan Realtors LLP to respond to a report from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) that recommended Rs.17.46 crore of fine for the environmental damage caused due to construction of the Coastal Regulation Zone at Bheemunipatnam, JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav gave a representation to the GVMC chief city planner Prabhakar during the Public Grievance Redressal System and appealed to him to collect the fine and expenses incurred to demolish the wall.

It may be recalled that the court instructed the GVMC to remove illegal structures in the CRZ area and recover costs from the violators.