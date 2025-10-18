JSP corporator UEGES to GVMC implement court orders

Live
- Telangana ranked 3rd in PM Janman Mission
- MLA’s role in illegal liquor trade alleged
- Delhi traders rejoice as govt clears GST refunds ahead of Diwali
- UP, BSF lead medal tally
- Bhupathi's surrender shows cracks widened within Naxals
- Why this hostility to progress? Lokesh to Jagan
- Crackers' use in Delhi-NCR may rise by 40 pc this Diwali
- Vizag emerging as new IT hub, says Saap chief
- SC voices concern over rising instances of digital arrests in country
- Addanki to get dialysis, ART centres
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Based on the orders given by High Court directing P Neha Reddy, daughter of former MP V Vijayasai Reddy, and Avyaan Realtors LLP to...
Visakhapatnam: Based on the orders given by High Court directing P Neha Reddy, daughter of former MP V Vijayasai Reddy, and Avyaan Realtors LLP to respond to a report from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) that recommended Rs.17.46 crore of fine for the environmental damage caused due to construction of the Coastal Regulation Zone at Bheemunipatnam, JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav gave a representation to the GVMC chief city planner Prabhakar during the Public Grievance Redressal System and appealed to him to collect the fine and expenses incurred to demolish the wall.
It may be recalled that the court instructed the GVMC to remove illegal structures in the CRZ area and recover costs from the violators.
