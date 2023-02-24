JSP demands release of white paper on Mayor's splurge

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders and corporators alleged that Mayor's husband (referred to as 'shadow' Mayor) is looting public money of GVMC.

Speaking at a press conference organised at the GVMC Gandhi statue here on Thursday, corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav alleged that the Mayor's husband has been swindling money for the past two-and-a-half years.

Murthy Yadav said lakhs of rupees were misused in the garb of GVMC Mayor's camp office. He criticised that eight GVMC staff and four other contract company workers were appointed for Mayor's camp office and were utilising their services to meet their own works.

He also alleged that the Mayor's husband was giving salary only Rs 10,200 to each instead of Rs 18,000. The 'shadow' Mayor had taken for residential building permission but built a function hall in the city to escape from paying commercial tax to the GVMC, the corporator pointed out.

JSP leader Srinivasa Patnaik said the use of public money by the Mayor's husband for his own needs is outrageous. The JSP leaders demanded to release a white paper listing the Mayor's expenses.

They appealed to GVMC Commissioner, District Collector, Municipal Special Officer to investigate the irregularities and save the public money. JSP corporator Kandula Nagaraju and woman leader Rupa participated in the conference.