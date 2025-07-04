JSP praises PK’s Hara Hara Veeramallu theatrical trailer

Anantapur: Jana Sena district president Ahuda Chairman TC Varun and All India Chiranjeevi Youth State president Bhavani Ravikumar said that the theatrical trailer is a clear proof that the movie Hara Hara Veeramallu is a celloid sensation. The duo attended the Hara Hara Veeramallu theatrical trailer launch programme at V Mega Screen in Anantapur on Thursday as chief guests.

The V Mega Screen premises were packed with fans. The trailer, which was released amidst the cries and cheers of the fans, was a hit. Varun said that Pawan Kalyan is the one who hunts box office tigers. Later, a cake was cut and celebrations were held among the fans.

On this occasion, many fans showed great interest in taking selfies with Varun. Greeting everyone warmly, Varun wished all the best to all Pawan Kalyan fans. The programme was attended by district constituency in-charges Manjunath, Sake Pawan Kumar, Vasigiri Manikantha, Srikanth Reddy, senior leaders Lakshmipathi, city vice-presidents Grandhi Diwakar, district secretary Sanjeevani Rayudu, Avuku Vijayakumar, city chief secretary Hussain, city secretary Sampath, party leaders, mega fans, and others.