JSP seeks probe into works taken up under Nadu Nedu

Nellore: Jana Sena leaders on Wednesday demanded a probe into the collapse of staircase at Dodla Chenchu Ramaiah ZP High School located on the Podalakur road area due to poor quality of work on Tuesday. Visiting the school along with party leaders, JSP district general secretary Gunugula Kishore said the contractors have managed to hide the damaged structure by cleaning debris immediately after the incident. He stated no one was injured in the incident as it had happened after school hours. He slammed the ruling party leaders were engaging top builders to construct their own structures and leaving government work to the contractors who fail to maintain good quality. He asked the district collector to depute a third-party team to check quality issues in all school works taken up under Nadu-Nedu.

He lamented there were no supervising staff for monitoring the work and teachers were confined to educational activity. Saying 900 plus students were studying in the school, he said party cadre would take up the task of updating status and quality of works and submit to the legal bodies concerned.

Further, YSR Congress state secretary K Giridhar Reddy visited the school on Wednesday and warned of stern action against contractors who don't maintain quality in works. He found fault with officials who failed to monitor the quality of work at DCR ZP High school.