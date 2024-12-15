Music is My Language of Storytelling: Ajay Arasada

Music director Ajay Arasada, the creative force behind the periodical web series Vikkatakavi streaming on ZEE5, believes that music is not just an art form but a powerful medium for storytelling. In a candid conversation, Ajay shared his journey from a software engineer to a full-time composer, the influence of his family, and his creative process.

The Early Influence of Music

“I grew up surrounded by music,” Ajay shared. “My aunts and sisters played the veena, and I was captivated by their performances. Over time, I began to observe keenly, and that observation grew into an intrinsic passion for music. Even before formal training, I had started teaching myself.”

He reminisced about his early fascination with the guitar, which led him to take basic lessons under Sharath Master. “The two-and-a-half months I spent learning the guitar were transformative. After that, I explored music independently and immersed myself further during my engineering days,” he said.

Transition from Engineering to Music

Born in Visakhapatnam, Ajay pursued engineering at GITAM University and later worked as a software engineer at TCS for seven years. “Even during my IT job, I was drawn to music. I worked on short films while balancing my professional commitments. Those projects helped me gain confidence and refine my skills,” he explained.

His big break came when director Pradeep offered him the chance to compose for Jagannatakam. “A 30-second music bit I had composed impressed him, and that was the beginning of my journey in cinema,” Ajay said with gratitude.

Mentorship and Creativity

Ajay credits directors as his greatest mentors. “Every project comes with a new perspective, and directors push you to explore uncharted territories. For Vikkatakavi, the challenge was to create music that transported viewers to the era portrayed in the series. It was about blending authenticity with melody,” he elaborated.

Ajay also shared his experience working on Aay, where he initially composed two songs before taking on the entire soundtrack and background score. “Producer Bunny Vas gave me immense creative freedom, which allowed me to push my boundaries. The success of Aay made all the hard work worthwhile,” he said.

Inspirations and Upcoming Projects

When asked about his musical inspiration, Ajay said, “Devi Sri Prasad sir has always been my role model. His versatility and energy inspire me to keep evolving as a composer.”

Ajay is currently working on Three Roses Season 2 and two other web series for Aha. “I’m also in discussions for a few film projects, which I will reveal soon,” he said with excitement.



