JSP takes out a bike rally

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party organised a huge bike rally here on Sunday under the leadership of Gajuwaka constituency in-charge and Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao to bring the failures of the YSR Congress Party government to the fore and make people aware of them.

Speaking on the occasion, Tatarao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a responsibility to stop the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, but he is unable to mount pressure on the Union government for his own personal motive.

He alleged that the CM was trying to handover the surplus land of the VSP under the guise of privatisation.

The PAC member pointed out that the YSRCP government is not coming forward to give 100 yards of land to those who settled in the Gajuwaka for employment and residing in sheds on the hills for decades.

Kona Tatarao alleged that the ruling party failed to establish new industries in the state.

As a result, youth have to migrate to other areas in search of employment, he added. Party leaders Gadasala Apparao, Dalli Govinda Reddy, Tippala Venkata Ramana Reddy, presidents from different wards participated in the rally.