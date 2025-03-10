JSP to celebrate formation day on March 14

Anakapalli: JanaSena Party’s Formation Day scheduled on March 14 at Pithapuram of Kakinada district would be a grand success, said Pendurthi MLA and Visakhapatnam rural district president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu.

Calling for a coordinated team effort of the leaders of Chodovaram, Madugala and Narsipatnam constituencies at a preparatory meeting held at Vaddadi village in Anakapalli district on Sunday, the MLA said that a large number of party leaders and activists from three constituencies should take the lead and organise the event, adding that elaborate arrangements are being made to organise the programme in a hassle-free manner, the MLA mentioned.

He appealed to the party cadre to promote services made by Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and campaign the future plans of the party in developing the state. Further, Ramesh Babu assured that a number of programmes will be carried out for the welfare of the people.

“Every activist and leader should strive hard to strengthen the party,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chodavaram constituency in-charge PVSN Raju stressed that being part of the party and working under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan aided the party leaders to earn respect in society. He mentioned that he will continue to strive hard for the development of the state and party in future as well.

Madulgua constituency in-charge R Krishna, Narsipatnam in-charge and state Velama Corporation Director Rajana Veera Suryachandra, district executive members, mandal party presidents, senior leaders from three constituencies and activists were present at the meeting.

Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu addressing the cadre at Chodavaram on Sunday