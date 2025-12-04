Jual Oram inaugurates tribal student fest Udbhav-2025

Guntur: Union Minister for tribal affairs Jual Oram said that the national level Udbhav-2025 festival is being organised with the aim of bringing out innate talent of the tribal students across India. He inaugurated the sixth edition of the Udbhav celebrations at KL University in Vaddeswaram of Guntur district on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Eklavya Model Residential Schools are providing quality education along with training in cultural, literary, and sports activities. He said, “EMRS students are excelling at national-level competitions in sports such as hockey, football, and badminton. Across the country, 740 Eklavya schools have been sanctioned to strengthen tribal education.”

He remembered that during the establishment of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the tenure of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he was the first minister of the newly formed department and is now serving for the third time. He said that EMRS institutions were created to help tribal students secure engineering seats through JEE and medical seats through NEET. Due to their high standards, there is now demand for similar model schools even in non-tribal regions, he added. He highlighted that students from Eklavya schools are outperforming those from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools. Many students are now choosing EMRS schools over other reputed institutions due to their academic excellence and holistic development approach.

He said although the event was originally planned in Rajasthan, it was shifted to AP due to logistical constraints, and he thanked Minister Sandhya Rani for taking the initiative.

State tribal welfare and women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani, social and tribal welfare secretary M Mallikarjuna Naik, tribal welfare director S Bhargavi and AP tribal welfare Gurukulam secretary M Gautami were among those who participated.