Junior Doctors in Andhra Pradesh Intensify Protest

Vijayawada: Junior doctors in Andhra Pradesh have intensified their protest, leading to widespread disruption in medical services across the state. The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) has taken a strong stance, demanding the immediate enforcement of the Central Protection Act following the tragic incident involving a resident doctor in Kolkata.

The protest began with a boycott of elective surgeries and outpatient departments (OPDs), but it has now escalated to include a suspension of emergency medical services. This action has affected both government and private medical colleges, as well as AIIMS Mangalagiri. The strike has resulted in a substantial decline in healthcare services, leaving many patients struggling to receive timely medical care.

APJUDA members have voiced their frustration over the government's inaction despite multiple demands for change. They are calling for the immediate implementation of the Health Workers Protection Act 2019, which aims to safeguard medical professionals and ensure their rights are upheld.

The ongoing strike has caused significant hardship for patients, with essential medical services either delayed or unavailable. The situation is urgent for effective measures to protect healthcare workers and maintain the smooth operation of medical facilities.

As the protest continues, junior doctors remain firm in their demands and have vowed to persist until their concerns are addressed. The situation highlights critical issues within the healthcare system and the need for urgent attention to ensure both patient care and the safety of medical staff.