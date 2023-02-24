Justice Abdul Nazeer takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Governor, YS Jagan attends

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Abdul Nazeer sworn in as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Justice of the High Court administered the oath to Justice Abdul Nazeer as the Governor. The couple of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers and judges attended this program. After the swearing in, a high tea program was held at Raj Bhavan.

Justice Abdul Nazeer, who served as a judge in the Supreme Court, was born in the state of Karnataka. After his law degree in 1983, he entered the legal profession and served as Additional Judge of Karnataka High Court from 2003 to 2017 and was promoted as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2017.

Earlier, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with minister gave a warm welcome to governor Abdul Nazeer at Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday evening. Later, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and wife met the governor on Thursday as part of courtesy.