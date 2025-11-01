Justice assured to victims of ‘Health and Wealth’ firm’

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari assured that justice will be delivered to victims, who were cheated by ‘Health and Wealth Finance Solution’ company that deceived people under the pretext of offering employment opportunities in Dornipadu mandal.

Addressing the victims at a meeting at Nandyal Collectorate on Friday, the Collector, along with district SP Sunil Sheoran, reviewed the issue. Joint Collector Kolla Batthula Karthik and Allagadda DSP Pramod also participated in the meeting.

Collector Rajakumari said the firm collected about Rs 3.6 lakh each from nearly 850 victims, promising them ‘work-from-home’ jobs with an assured monthly salary of Rs 40,000 for just half an hour of daily work. Many victims, believing these false promises, reportedly mortgaged their gold, houses, and properties to pay the company. When the firm failed to disburse salaries this month, victims approached the police. The Collector stated that victims had not received any formal agreements or written documents from the company and that the police were now collecting documentation and conducting a detailed investigation based on the information provided.

She further mentioned that the police had already begun the process of seizing the company’s bank accounts and assets to trace the flow of money. She said the entire legal process might take two to three months to complete, after which appropriate legal measures would be taken to ensure justice to the victims through court proceedings. She appealed to the victims not to resort to protests or unrest and instead cooperate fully with the district administration for a quicker resolution.

SP Sunil Sheoran informed that an FIR had been officially registered on October 14 based on the victims’ complaints. He said that all legal procedures were progressing swiftly and urged the victims to share all relevant documents, transaction proofs, and evidence with the police to facilitate the investigation. The SP confirmed that the police were tracing the bank accounts and assets of the company’s management, and once sufficient evidence was gathered, those assets would be seized and handed over to the court. He reassured that the victims would certainly receive justice soon if they extended full cooperation tothe authorities.