Justice Krupasagar lauded for patience, composure

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur on Wednesday praised Justice Dr V R K Krupasagar as a judge known for his immense patience and composure. Chief Justice Thakur commended Justice Krupasagar for providing ample opportunity for both parties to present their arguments freely, enabling him to deliver fair and satisfactory decisions.

A grand farewell ceremony was held on Wednesday in the First Court Hall of the High Court to mark the retirement of Justice Dr VRK Krupasagar, who served as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur lauded Justice Dr Krupasagar’s dedicated service to the judiciary. He noted that Justice Krupasagar began his judicial journey as a Munsiff Magistrate in 1994 and rose through the ranks due to his exceptional talent and diligence, ultimately being appointed as a High Court Judge on August 4, 2022.

Chief Justice Thakur highlighted that Justice Krupasagar’s numerous articles published in various law journals have served as guiding principles for young lawyers.

His contributions as a Governor on the AP Judicial Academy Board and as a member of several committees further attest to his exceptional service to the judicial system, Chief Justice Thakur added.

In his farewell address, the retiring Justice Dr Krupasagar acknowledged that his fellow judges, with their strong grasp of legal matters and dedication, served as a great inspiration to him. He attributed his successful discharge of duties as a judge to their encouragement and inspiration.

Justice Krupasagar emphasised the judge’s responsibility to uphold social values, ideals, and legal principles. He stated that it is in this light that fair and satisfactory judgments must be delivered after hearing arguments from both sides

He extended his gratitude to everyone who collaborated with him, particularly Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, for his support in successfully discharging his duties as a High Court judge, along with other judges, lawyers, judicial officers, and staff members.