Justice Lakshmana Reddy launches special website for AP Lokayukta

Lokayukta Justice Lakshmana Reddy revealed that a special website has been made available for AP. He launched the AP Lokayukta website lokayukta.ap.gov.in . as there was only one website for two Telugu states till now.



Lokayukta Justice Lakshmana Reddy suggested that people should take advantage of Lokayukta's services.

He said that the rules, regulations and other details regarding Lokayukta will be on the website. Justice Lakshmana Reddy said that one can file complain through smart phone with Gmail set to the google.