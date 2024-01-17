Live
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky brings up SSR's death during argument with Ankita
- Variety of gifts pour in for Lord Ram, ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’
- Key indices retreat on profit booking
- Blackberrys opens 2 new stores in Hyd
- GRT Jewellers’ customers win prizes in Bengaluru
- Guj, Kerala, K’taka lead startup space
- Congress leader pitches for renaming PRRLI scheme after Jaipal Reddy
- Thammineni hospitalised
- Nalgonda: Complete pending works of Dindi Lift Irrigation scheme
- Two-day voter registration drive from Jan 20
Just In
Justice Lakshmana Reddy launches special website for AP Lokayukta
Highlights
Lokayukta Justice Lakshmana Reddy revealed that a special website has been made available for AP. He launched the AP Lokayukta website...
Lokayukta Justice Lakshmana Reddy revealed that a special website has been made available for AP. He launched the AP Lokayukta website lokayukta.ap.gov.in. as there was only one website for two Telugu states till now.
Lokayukta Justice Lakshmana Reddy suggested that people should take advantage of Lokayukta's services.
He said that the rules, regulations and other details regarding Lokayukta will be on the website. Justice Lakshmana Reddy said that one can file complain through smart phone with Gmail set to the google.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS