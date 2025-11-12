Justice Manavendranath Roy appointed executive chief of LSA

Vijayawada: The state government appointed Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy, Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, as the executive chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.

The decision follows the recommendation from the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, in line with the established convention of nominating the senior-most judge after the Chief Justice to the post. Justice Manavendranath Roy was transferred from the Gujarat High Court and sworn in as Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 27, 2025. He succeeds Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, who previously held the position. The appointment takes effect immediately upon the issuance of the government notification.