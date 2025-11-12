  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Justice Manavendranath Roy appointed executive chief of LSA

  • Updated: by
  • 12 Nov 2025 9:30 AM IST

Vijayawada: The state government appointed Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy, Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, as the executive chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.

The decision follows the recommendation from the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, in line with the established convention of nominating the senior-most judge after the Chief Justice to the post. Justice Manavendranath Roy was transferred from the Gujarat High Court and sworn in as Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 27, 2025. He succeeds Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, who previously held the position. The appointment takes effect immediately upon the issuance of the government notification.

Tags

VijayawadaJustice Ch Manavendranath RoyAndhra Pradesh High CourtState Legal Services AuthorityJudicial AppointmentRavi Nath Tilhari

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 12 Nov, 2025

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 12 Nov, 2025
Share it
X