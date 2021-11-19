Jwala Thoranam, Punya Nadhi Harati offered in Srisailam

Kurnool: The authorities of Srisailam temple organised Jwala Thoranam and Punya Nadhi Harati in a grand manner on Thursday. In a press release, the authorities stated that on the auspicious occasion of Pournami (full moon day), the Jwala Thoranam and Punya Nadi Harati were organised. As part of it, saree, kumkum and turmeric was offered to River Krishna. Even special prayers were offered near Pathala Ganga.

Prior to Punya Nadi Harati, the arhcaka swamis have recited sankalpam for the wellbeing of the humankind on the universe. Ganapathi puja was also performed for continuation and uninterrupted programmes. According to the tradition, Eka Harati, Netra Harati, Jwala Harati, Naga Harati, Pancha harati, Pushpa Harati, Nandi Harati, Simha Harati, Nakshtra Harati, Vishnu Harati and Khumba Harati were also offered to River Krishna Veni. The authorities stated that Laksh Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati were also conducted.­