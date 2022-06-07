KA Paul announces whopping offer for Pawan Kalyan if he joins Praja Shanti party

Christian preacher and Praja Shanti party president KA Paul has announced an offer to Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan of making him a either MLA or an MP if he joins Praja Shanti party. KA Paul had also announced that he would give a package of Rs. 1000 crore if he fail to make Jana Sena chief as an MLA.

However, KA Paul prophesied that Pawan Kalyan would not win even if he contested on his own or with other parties. To this extent, KA Paul spoke the media on Tuesday. He termed it ridiculous that Pawan Kalyan who is in alliance with the BJP talking about the Bible.

On the other hand, KA Paul has expressed confidence that he would bag all the MP seats , except for the Hyderabad seat in the two Telugu states. He also commented that he would win all the MLA seats in the Telugu states and distribute the Chief Minister's posts here. Pawan Kalyan has been offered the post of Chief Minister if he joins the Praja Shanti Party and asked that all Pawan Kalyan fans to vote for Praja Shanti Party.