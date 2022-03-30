Kadapa: 11 held for abducting, beating up pregnant woman to death

Kadapa: In a gruesome incident, a 30-year-old pregnant woman, was allegedly abducted, molested and then tortured to death inYSR Kadapa district.

The deceased was identified as Shaik Munni (30), a resident of Bestha Veedhi of Porumamilla town. Though the incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Monday, it came into light after videos went viral in social media on Tuesday evening.

It is said that as many as 11 persons including 2 constables reportedly SK Zilani and SK Syed working in B Kodur and Kalasapadu mandal police stations respectively were involved in such a inhuman and barbaric act.

According to the sources, the deceased, daughter of SK Shakila, resident of Giddalur in Prakasam district got married to Shaik Madar Valli of Ramapuram village of Kalasapadu mandal in YSR Kadapa district 9 years ago. They were blessed with a son but unfortunately he died due to ill-health last year.

Munni had deserted her husband for various reasons and she was living separately in Besta Veedhi of Porumamilla and was working in one Friend's Supermarket' located in the same town.

The woman allegedly developed extramarital affair with a chicken stall owner Mabu Hussain who was residing in the same area for some time.

With the issue creating rift in their families, Mabu Hussain's family members were alleged to have hatched a plan to eliminate her. Though Munni moved to Giddalur in Prakasam district some five months back, the relationship reportedly continued.

Mabu's family members, accompanied by two constables Sayed and Jilani, went to Giddalur, allegedly abducted Munni from her residence and brought her to Porumamilla.

Munni went to her native place Giddalur to attend a personal work on Monday when the accused abducted her and beat her up brutally. Later they shifted her in a vehicle to Porumamilla where they again thrashed her in the presence of her paramour. Then they shifted her to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa where doctors declared that she was brought dead. During the post-mortem it confirmed that the deceased was pregnant.

Following complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased, SK Shakila, Porumamilla police arrested the 11 accused involved in the ghastly crime and began investigation.