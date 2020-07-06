Kadapa: 3 B Tech graduates held, 12 stolen bikes seized

Kadapa: Mydukuru police have arrested 3 persons and recovered 12 motorcycles worth Rs 15 lakh from them on Monday.

The accused are identified as Shaik Moulali (19), Shaik Hussain Peera (19) and S Sudarsan (19) of Badvel mandal.

Addressing a press conference at Mydukuru, DSP Vijayakumar said that the trio completed their B. Tech graduation and are indulged in the theft of motorcycles in Nellore, Mydukuru, Tirupati and Vijayawada.

Following a tip off, police arrested the accused while wandering under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Mydukuru in the wee hours of Monday.