Kadapa: 3 B Tech graduates held, 12 stolen bikes seized
Kadapa: Mydukuru police have arrested 3 persons and recovered 12 motorcycles worth Rs 15 lakh from them on Monday.
The accused are identified as Shaik Moulali (19), Shaik Hussain Peera (19) and S Sudarsan (19) of Badvel mandal.
Addressing a press conference at Mydukuru, DSP Vijayakumar said that the trio completed their B. Tech graduation and are indulged in the theft of motorcycles in Nellore, Mydukuru, Tirupati and Vijayawada.
Following a tip off, police arrested the accused while wandering under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Mydukuru in the wee hours of Monday.
