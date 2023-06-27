Kadapa: 6 arrested for murder of YSRCP leader

Kadapa (YSR district): Police arrested six persons, including a woman for the murder of YSRCP leader and realtor Chinnareddygari Srinivasulu Reddy, 42, of Yerramukkapalle in Kadapa city and recovered four motorcycles, six burqas, two sickles used in committing the crime from their possession on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mopuru Prathap Reddy, 31, of Maruthi Nagar, Meruva Srinivssulu, 51 of Saipeta, Kalluru Suresh Kumar alias Fransis, 27, of Vathuru, Bhagya Rani, 40, of Old Kadapa, Bakaram Haribabu, 33 of Putchalapalli Sundaraiiah Colonry, Koneru Venkatasubbaiah, 32, of Sankarapuram in Kadapa city.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, superientendent of police K K N Anburajan said that during the investigation it was found that financial dispute between accused and the deceased is the main motive for the crime.

The SP said that deceased along with A-1 and A-2 accused M Prathap Reddy (relative of the victim) and M Srinivasulu were doing real estate business fore the last four years.

Srinivasulu Reddy had purchased three properties in the name of Prathap Reddy as benami recently. He was also to pay Rs 80 lakh to Prathap Reddy and Rs 60 lakh Srinivasulu in the real estate business.

The SP said that the dispute arose between the duo when the deceased asked the documents of the property he had purchased in the name of Prathap Reddy who refused to hand over them till Srinivasulu Reddy (deceased) cleared his debt.

Heated exchanges took place several times between the two sides over the issue in the last three months.

Against this backdrop, the accused hatched a plan to murder Srinivasulu Reddy with the help of remaining four persons. The SP said on June 23, while Srinivasulu Reddy was returning home on motorcycle from a gym, Prathap Reddy and K Suresh alias Fransis attacked the him wearing burqas at Sandhya circle in the city with sickles. Later, they fled from the spot with the help of other four accused on motorcycles.

The SP said that during the enquiry it was found some other persons also played a role in the crime. He hastened to add that the murder has nothing to do with politics and was purely a property and financial dispute.

Kadapa city DSP Md Sharief, I Town CI N V Nagaraju and others were present.