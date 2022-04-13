Kadapa: All irrigation projects to be completed on priority basis

Kadapa: Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that all irrigation projects will be completed on priority basis in the state.

The Minister who was in YSR district for paying tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in Idupulapaya, addressed a press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion, the Minister said that he would initiate steps for completion of all pending projects in Rayalaseema in the interest of promoting cultivation in a big way.

Recalling that Polavaram was the dream of YSR, Ambati said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was ensuring all steps for completion of Polavaram during his tenure.

If Polavaram project was completed, he said all the districts in Rayalaseema would be benefited.