Live
- Telangana: Kishan Reddy stages protest over unfulfilled guarantees to farmers
- CID has handed Darivit murder case papers to NIA: CS Gopalika tells Calcutta HC
- Tata Power's EV charging network crosses 10 cr green kilometres
- Minister Lakshmi outraged, says insult to women by BJP leaders
- 50th anniversary - golden chariot on the cards: Swamiji donates 50 gold coins
- Dr Ambedkar has profound influence on nation: Governor
- Private school teacher arrested under POCSO
- BJP agents accompanied EC officials, alleges Cong
- Greenko School of Sustainability Announces PhD Fellowships to Support Technology Development for Net Zero Transition
- BJP has never fulfilled its promises and will never keep them: CM Siddaramaiah
Just In
Kadapa: Ambedkar remembered on his birth anniversary
Kadapa: District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju described Dr BR Ambedkar as an ideal for the whole world, during his 133rd birth anniversary held at the collectorate here on Sunday. Collector Ramaraju, along with Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar and DRO Gangadhar paid floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue.
The Collector emphasized Ambedkar's remarkable contributions to the Indian Constitution and praised him as a great intellectual and visionary. He highlighted Ambedkar's qualities of sacrifice, hard work, persistence, honesty, and dedication as an inspiration for all citizens.
Meanwhile, Congress city president Y Vishnu Pritam Reddy highlighted Dr BR Ambedkar’s pivotal role as a beacon of hope for SC, ST, and BC minorities in India. He praised Ambedkar's tireless efforts for Dalits’ welfare and emphasised Congress contribution to his political journey.Along with other leaders, he paid tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at party office here on Sunday. He underscored Ambedkar's vision of a democratic administration, stating that it aligns with Congress’ ethos.