Kadapa: Ambedkar remembered on his birth anniversary

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju described Dr BR Ambedkar as an ideal for the whole world, during his 133rd birth anniversary held at the collectorate here on Sunday. Collector Ramaraju, along with Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar and DRO Gangadhar paid floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue.

The Collector emphasized Ambedkar's remarkable contributions to the Indian Constitution and praised him as a great intellectual and visionary. He highlighted Ambedkar's qualities of sacrifice, hard work, persistence, honesty, and dedication as an inspiration for all citizens.

Meanwhile, Congress city president Y Vishnu Pritam Reddy highlighted Dr BR Ambedkar’s pivotal role as a beacon of hope for SC, ST, and BC minorities in India. He praised Ambedkar's tireless efforts for Dalits’ welfare and emphasised Congress contribution to his political journey.Along with other leaders, he paid tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at party office here on Sunday. He underscored Ambedkar's vision of a democratic administration, stating that it aligns with Congress’ ethos.