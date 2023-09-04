Kadapa: Best Teacher Awards for 5 YVU professors

Kadapa (YSR district): Five professors from Yogi Vemana University (YVU) secured State-level Best Teacher awards for the year 2023.

The award winners were Dr K Lalitha, assistant professor of department of Psychology, Dr P Sarita, assistant professor department of Business Management, Professor A Madhusudhan Reddy, Botany department (life sciences division), A Chandrasekhar, professor in department of Biotechnology, Professor Dr G Katyani of Physical Science division. According to the YVU VC Chintha Sudhakar, they would be presented the awards by Education Minister B Satyanarayana on the occassion of Dr Sarvepalle Radha Krishnan’s birthday on September 5 at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.