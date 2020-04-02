Kadapa: Brahmotsavams begin with Dwajarohanam in Vontimitta

Vontimitta (Kadapa district): The annual prestigious Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams at the ancient, historical TTD temple of Sri Kodandarama Swamy at Vontimitta in the district commenced with Dwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial flag, event on Thursday morning.



The Brahmotsavams, which will last till April 11 and all the Utsavams that would be observed during the nine days, will be conducted in Ekantham in a simple manner as darshan activity for pilgrims in the temple is suspended due to Covid-19 threat.

Only the temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, important staff members and Archakas participated in the Dwajarohanam fete, held to mark the start of the nine-day annual fete in the shrine. Earlier, as per Pancharatra Agama tradition, Dwajarohanam, the sacred flag hoisting ceremony, was conducted by installing Garuda flag atop the temple pillar along with Nava Kalasabhishekam invoking and inviting the galaxy of gods for the event.