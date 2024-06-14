Live
- Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Date, Significance, and Observance
- Modi reviews J&K situation
- Massive Discount on Google Pixel 7a on Flipkart; Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 8a
- Naidu envisages zero-poverty AP
- All party leaders visit to the bridge on pedda vaagu.
- Indian Air Force Plane Brings Back Bodies Of 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire To Kerala
- Tanker mafia running on Har side of Yamuna river
- Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' release preponed to September 27
- AP govt. renames pension Scheme to NTR Bharosa, enhances pension
- TTD announces booking dates for various darshan tokens in September-2024
Just In
Kadapa: Cancer screening training begins
Kadapa: Following the directions of the Commissioner, training on cancer screening and early detection is being conducted at RIMS Kadapa, District...
Kadapa: Following the directions of the Commissioner, training on cancer screening and early detection is being conducted at RIMS Kadapa, District Hospital in Proddatur and General Hospital in Pulivendula in the district on Thursday.
The training is being given to primary health centre medical officers, MLHPs and urban health centre medical officers and health workers. The training focuses on screening for oral, breast and cervical cancer in women aged above 30 years and oral cancer in men.
The inaugural session held at GGH RIMS was led by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Nagaraju and participated by Dr Soujanya, State Nodal Officer NCD; Dr Umamaheswara Kumar, DIO; Dr Surveshwar Reddy, Superintendent of Super Specialty Hospital, GGH; Vice-Principal Dr Surekha; Dr Gopikrishna, HOD of SPM; and Dr Ramesh, Programme Officer of RBSK and NCD.