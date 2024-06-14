  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Cancer screening training begins

Training on cancer screening being held at GGH RIMS in Kadapa on Thursday
x

Training on cancer screening being held at GGH RIMS in Kadapa on Thursday

Highlights

Kadapa: Following the directions of the Commissioner, training on cancer screening and early detection is being conducted at RIMS Kadapa, District...

Kadapa: Following the directions of the Commissioner, training on cancer screening and early detection is being conducted at RIMS Kadapa, District Hospital in Proddatur and General Hospital in Pulivendula in the district on Thursday.

The training is being given to primary health centre medical officers, MLHPs and urban health centre medical officers and health workers. The training focuses on screening for oral, breast and cervical cancer in women aged above 30 years and oral cancer in men.

The inaugural session held at GGH RIMS was led by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Nagaraju and participated by Dr Soujanya, State Nodal Officer NCD; Dr Umamaheswara Kumar, DIO; Dr Surveshwar Reddy, Superintendent of Super Specialty Hospital, GGH; Vice-Principal Dr Surekha; Dr Gopikrishna, HOD of SPM; and Dr Ramesh, Programme Officer of RBSK and NCD.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X