Kadapa: Cancer screening training begins

Kadapa: Following the directions of the Commissioner, training on cancer screening and early detection is being conducted at RIMS Kadapa, District Hospital in Proddatur and General Hospital in Pulivendula in the district on Thursday.

The training is being given to primary health centre medical officers, MLHPs and urban health centre medical officers and health workers. The training focuses on screening for oral, breast and cervical cancer in women aged above 30 years and oral cancer in men.

The inaugural session held at GGH RIMS was led by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Nagaraju and participated by Dr Soujanya, State Nodal Officer NCD; Dr Umamaheswara Kumar, DIO; Dr Surveshwar Reddy, Superintendent of Super Specialty Hospital, GGH; Vice-Principal Dr Surekha; Dr Gopikrishna, HOD of SPM; and Dr Ramesh, Programme Officer of RBSK and NCD.