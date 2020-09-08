Kadapa: Cops nab 4-member gang looting temples

Kadapa: Police arrested a four-member gang involved in looting temples and lifting two-wheelers at various places and recovered silver worth Rs 3,70,000, 12 gram gold valued Rs 50,000, three motor-cycles worth Rs 2 lakh besides on trident from their possession on Tuesday.



The accused were identified as A Ramakrishna of Hanmasamudram village of Karnataka, S. Nagesh alias Siva of Balajinagar in Lakkireddypalle town, S Ramesh of Nalanda school area in Lakkireddy palle, K. Reddaiah of Poluvandlapalle village of Veeraballe mandal in Kadapa district.

Addressing a press conference here, district SP K K N Anburajan the gang had looted 13 temples in Sundupalle, Veerampalle, Sambepalle and Chinnamandem Ramapuram in Kadapa district and stolen motorcycles in Anantapur district.

The SP said that among them, A Ramakrishma who hails from Karnataka, was currently residing in Pathanagulagattupalle village of Chakrayapet mandal of Kadapa district. He was also involved in thefts at several temples in Karnataka and Anantapur, Kadapa districts. There was total 26 against him in various stations related to looting of temples and lifting of two-wheelers in Kadapa and Anantapur districts.

The SP said the gang was arrested during a vehicle check by police on Rayachoti-T. Sundupalle road.