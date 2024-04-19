Kadapa court bans ‘defamatory remarks’ on Viveka murder case

Kadapa: Principal district judge G Sridevi of Kadapa district court issued ad-interim injunction restraining political parties and their leaders from making derogatory and defamatory remarks against the YSRCP, YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Y S Avinash Reddy in alleged involvement in the murder of his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy. The court emphasised that such assertions are prejudicial to the ongoing legal proceedings and violate fundamental principles of justice.



The respondents include APCC president Y S Sharmila, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, AP BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Dr Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of the late Vivekananda Reddy and M Ravindra Reddy alias B Tech Ravi.

The court's decision was made following a careful analysis of the documents filed by the petitioners, particularly videos and newspaper cuttings available on various social media platforms, print, and electronic media. It was observed that there were unsubstantiated claims propagated regarding YS Avinash Reddy's alleged involvement in the murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy, coupled with accusations of shielding by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“This court is of considered opinion that when a case is pending before a competent court for adjudication, no one is entitled to step into the shoes of the court themselves with no authorisation and give their verdict and term any of the person so involved in such case as murderer/guilty person according to their whims and fancies.”

The court highlighted concerns regarding the interference of political parties and media in legal matters, stating that they have assumed the role of a 'public court' (Janata Adalat), thereby jeopardising the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and the principle of 'guilt beyond reasonable doubt'. The court warned against the dangers of media trials and underscored the importance of upholding the integrity of the justice system.

Given the pending Vivekananda murder case before the CBI court in Nampally, the court specifically restrained any propagation labelling YS Avinash Reddy as the murderer of his uncle and any assertions regarding YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shielding him through any medium, including print, electronic, and social media platforms.

Furthermore, the respondents were directed to remove objectionable remarks made against YSRC Party, its president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and YS Avinash Reddy from all electronic, and social media platforms immediately. They were also instructed to refrain from making personal attacks or criticisms based on allegations or distortions regarding pending cases in competent courts of law, adhering strictly to the prevailing Election Code of Conduct in Andhra Pradesh as issued by the Election Commission.

This ad-interim injunction will remain in force until April