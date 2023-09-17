Live
Kadapa: Create awareness on cyber frauds
Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal has directed his subordinates to create awareness among public over cyber frauds in the district
Kadapa (YSR district): Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal has directed his subordinates to create awareness among public over cyber frauds in the district. After assuming charge as new SP of YSR district, he conducted surprise inspections in CK Dinne, Valluru, Pendlimarri, Veerayuni Palle, Chinna Chouk, Kamalapuram, RIMS, Cyber Crime and CCS police stations in the district on Saturday.
On the occasion, the SP checked the records related to pending cases, non-bailable warrants and directed the officials to take all measures for speedy disposal of pending cases.
He also expressed serious concern over cyber frauds and directed the officials to create awareness among public in this regard.
He also directed them to conduct awareness camps in the schools over the danger of consuming drugs.