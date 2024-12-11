YouTube Introduces Real-Time Multiplayer Gaming with Playables

YouTube has elevated its gaming experience with an exciting update to its Playables feature: real-time multiplayer gaming. Launched in late 2023, Playables initially offered a curated selection of free games available via the YouTube app and web. Following its expansion to users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia earlier this year, YouTube is now testing multiplayer gameplay for select titles.

Currently, YouTube’s multiplayer feature supports two games: Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3. Available on desktop and mobile platforms, this feature allows users to play against friends or random players in real time. YouTube aims to expand this functionality to additional titles, further enriching its gaming ecosystem.

How Multiplayer Gaming Works on YouTube Playables

YouTube explained the mechanics of its multiplayer gaming In a recent blog post. Ludo Club, a classic board game, now includes real-time multiplayer, enabling users to engage in friendly matches with others. Players can also communicate using a basic chat feature with emojis and pre-set messages. While multiplayer support for Magic Tiles 3—a music rhythm game—has been introduced, its specific features are still under development.

YouTube’s Playables library has grown immensely, now boasting over 130 games spanning genres like Action, Arcade, Brain & Puzzle, Racing, Simulation, Trivia and Sports. Unlike competing services like Netflix Games, YouTube Playables does not need a subscription, making it accessible to all users free of charge.

How to Access YouTube Playables

Open the YouTube app or website.

Navigate to the Explore tab and select Playables.

Choose a game and start playing—no subscriptions or additional downloads needed.

This multiplayer rollout is part of a broader effort by Google to enhance its platforms. Alongside Playables, YouTube is also introducing updates to the Google Play Store, Google Chat, and Google Photos to improve overall user experiences.

With real-time multiplayer gaming and a growing library of titles, YouTube Playables offers an engaging and inclusive space for casual and competitive gamers alike.