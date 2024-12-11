AUS W vs IND W 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Makes History with Stunning Century in Perth

Perth: In the Ind W vs. Aus W third ODI, Smriti Mandhana made history by becoming the first Indian woman to make a century in an ODI played in Australia. A pivotal victory in the India vs. Australia series was secured by her outstanding innings of 110 off 116 balls, which led India Women to a thrilling triumph over Australia Women in Perth.

Smriti Mandhana is regarded as one of the best batters in women's cricket, and this historic innings confirms that. She displayed grace, power, and precision in her performance, which was a masterclass in managing pressure. Smriti Mandhana is a prominent figure in India women's cricket, and her historic accomplishment is the most recent highlight of her news.

The Performance Highlights of Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana's innings in the pivotal third ODI between India and Australia was characterised by a smooth fusion of boundaries and astute runs between the wickets. Her collaboration with 45-run scorer Shafali Verma provided a solid basis for India's victorious chase.

Mandhana celebrated her century in style, hitting the milestone with a boundary that demonstrated her superiority over the bowlers from Australia. She has further solidified her legacy in Smriti Mandhana India Women's cricket history with this outstanding knock.

India's All-Round Performance

Mandhana wasn't the only focus of the Ind W vs. Aus W match. Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad put on outstanding outings that held Australia Women to a respectable total, setting the tone early on. India had a manageable target for the hitters thanks to their well-organised bowling attack.

Following the dismissal of Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with an undefeated thirty-four, guaranteeing that India reached the finish line with eight balls remaining. India's all-around skills were demonstrated by their victory in this match against Australia.

A Historic Triumph for Indian Women

This victory marks a major turning point for India women's cricket in the third ODI between the Ind W and Aus W. Smriti Mandhana's historic knock has boosted the team's spirits and added to her achievements, demonstrating that India can do well against strong opponents like Australia Women.

As supporters commemorate this historic accomplishment, all eyes are on the upcoming India vs. Australia series match. A high standard has been set by Smriti Mandhana's century, and future cricket players all throughout the country will be motivated by her genius.